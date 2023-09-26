INEC fixes dates for Edo, Ondo governorship elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed dates for the 2024 governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.

The INEC National Commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the elections would take place on September 21, 2024, and November 16, 2024, respectively.

He said the announcement was in line with Section 178 (2) of the 1999 Constitution which states that the election must take place at least 150 days before the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent governor.

Olumekun added that the tenures of the Edo and Ondo governors would end on November 11, 2024, and February 23, 2025, respectively.

The statement read: “The latest date for Election to the office of Governor, Edo State, is October 12, 2024, while that of Ondo State is January 24, 2025.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution and the Electoral Act, the Commission issues the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Edo and Ondo State Governorship elections as follows:

“The Edo governorship election will hold on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

“Party primaries will hold from February 1-24, 2024 while the submission of the list of nominated candidates via the online portal will start at 9.00 a.m. on March 4, 2024, and close at 6.00 p.m. on March 24, 2024.

“The final list of candidates will be published on April 23, 2024, while the campaign in public by political parties commences on April 24, 2024, and ends 24 hours prior to election day on September 20, 2024.

“The Ondo State governorship election will hold on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

“Party primaries will hold from April 6-27, 2024 while the submission of the list of nominated candidates via the online portal will start at 9.00 a.m. on April 29, 2024, and close at 6.00 p.m. on May 20, 2024.

“The final list of candidates will be published on June 18, 2024, while the campaign in public by political parties commences on June 19, 2024, and ends 24 hours prior to election day on November 15, 2024.”

