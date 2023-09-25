Guber poll: INEC to hold mock voters accreditation in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi October 14

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct a mock accreditation of voters ahead of the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi next month.

The INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the exercise slated for October 14 would involve the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the upload of results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

The decision, according to him, was taken at the commission’s meeting held earlier on Monday.

The Bayelsa exercise will take place in Brass, Nembe, Ogbia, Sagbama, Ekeremor, Yenagoa, Kolokuma/Opokuma, and Southern Ijaw local government areas.

In Imo State, INEC picked Aboh Mbaise, Ngor Okpala, Owerri West, Ideato South, Ohaji Egbema, Nkwere, Ihitte/Uboma, Isiala Mbano and Obowo LGAs as the venues of the mock accreditation.

Lokoja, Kabba/Bunu, Yagba East, Adavi Ajaokuta, Okehi, Dekina, Idah, and Omala LGAs are the designated centres in Kogi State.

Olumekun said: “As was the case in recent off-cycle governorship elections, the commission will conduct a mock accreditation using the BVAS and upload polling unit results to the IReV.

“The test run will take place simultaneously in the three states on Saturday, October 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“A maximum of three polling units in each Senatorial District have been identified across each of the three States, covering a total of nine Senatorial District and 27 polling units.

“Lessons learnt from the exercise will be taken into consideration in ensuring a seamless process on election day.”

