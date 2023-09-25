Ondo Assembly finally serves deputy governor Aiyedatiwa with impeachment notice

The Ondo State House of Assembly has served the state’s Deputy Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, with the impeachment notice.

The Assembly had last Wednesday commenced a move to impeach the deputy governor over alleged gross misconduct.

In a petition signed by nine out of the 26 members of the House, the lawmakers also accused Aiyedatiwa of abuse of office during his time as acting governor of the state.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, thereafter, directed the Clerk of the House, Mr. Benjamin Jaiyeola, to write a letter to the deputy governor on the allegations against him.

The speaker, who confirmed the latest development to journalists on Monday in Akure, said Aiyedatiwa was served the notice through a substituted means earlier in the day.

He said the parliament had been trying to serve Aiyedatiwa with the notice since last Wednesday but was unsuccessful until it went through the court.

Oladiji said: “We got an affidavit from the court through substituted service, so he has been served through his office. It was received by his secretary.

“Although there are people sending me messages to suppress me, I am not under any pressure, except the threats. This is a legislative assignment.”

The speaker also alleged a threat to his life by unknown persons and urged security agencies to track the perpetrators.

“Very early this morning, when I was about to go out, I saw an object in front of my lodge. These threats started since the day we started the impeachment process. I have been receiving strange calls.

“My life has also been under serious threat from unknown people. I want to call on the people of Ondo State and security operatives to track these people down,” he added.

