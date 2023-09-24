Group claims Ondo lawmakers collected N5m bribe to impeach Dep Gov, Aiyedatiwa

Ondo for Better Life, a group, on Saturday accused the state’s lawmakers of collecting N5 million bribe to impeach Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the deputy governor of Ondo State, as protests to the state House of Assembly’s removal of the deputy governor have continued.

The House, however, has rejected the allegation, calling it a fruitless attempt at blackmail. On Wednesday, the House started the process of ousting the deputy governor amid claims that he acted improperly while representing Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The coordinator of the group, Mr Felix Lewis, who spoke in Akure, the state capital, on Saturday said, “We have good information and fact that they gave each of the lawmakers that support the impeachment N5m to carry out the job. The leadership of the House and some members of the state executive are coordinating the work. We know they may deny it but that is the fact. Let them come out and swear if this is not true.

Read Also: Ondo Assembly denies reports of victimizing Deputy Gov Aiyedatiwa

“We know they will succeed but it is not good for the government of Akeredolu, being his second deputy after Agboola Ajayi and then another one will come. This is not good for our democracy in Ondo State.”

However, this allegation was denied by the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Mr Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, saying it was impossible to blackmail the House.

Ogunmolasuyi said, “How will that (bribe) be possible? Don’t let us be talking about that one. It is cheap blackmail. The problem there is that we challenged him (deputy governor). There is an allegation and once you are confronted with an allegation, you come up with your facts and defend yourself.

“Moreover, Mr. Governor is not even interested in all these. What we are doing is still within our office and jurisdiction. So for me, there is an allegation before us, it carries somebody’s name, the person that occupied the office of the deputy governor, so we can’t put it under the carpet. We have to do the needful and push it to him. It is now left for him to look at it one after the other and defend himself.

“To say we were given N5m is blackmail and we won’t be blackmailed because we are doing our job.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now