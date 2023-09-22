Ondo Assembly denies reports of victimizing Deputy Gov Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State House of Assembly has denied accusations that it was engaged in witch-hunting following its effort to impeach the state’s deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The Deputy Governor must defend himself against accusations of impropriety, according to Oshati Olatunji, the chairman of the House Committee on Information, who appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

Olatunji also insisted that they were not conducting a conspiracy to oust the Deputy Governor.

He said, “There are some allegations that borders on emotions, we don’t want to take it up emotionally, which by the time we finish our investigations we will be able to explain better. There are many allegations and it borders on misconduct.

“It is our duty that when you receive a petition, it is best thing for us to look into it. We have said it on several fora that we are not witch-hunting, we are just doing our job and our job is to investigate and by the time we finish the investigation the whole world will see. We are not after witch-hunting anybody; we are after sanitising the system.

“There are about five allegations with us here that borders on misappropriation. Those were the allegations from the petition and it is left for him to defend himself. If he answers well, we are not after witch-hunting.

“The other one is about his intention to divide the executive when the governor was away and planning to impeach the governor which he at least needs to defend himself.”

The House of Assembly’s impeachment attempt against the Deputy Governor began after Rotimi Akeredolu, the Governor, returned from his international medical trip.

Certain reports have claimed that the governor was driving the state House of Assembly’s effort to remove Aiyedatiwa from office.

