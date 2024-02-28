Politics
Ondo PDP may go for consensus candidate ahead of guber poll
As the November governorship election in Ondo State approaches, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is exploring the possibility of selecting a candidate through consensus to avoid a crowded primary.
The party leadership, after meeting with potential candidates, on Tuesday, is considering a consensus approach to reduce the number of aspirants contesting the primary election.
If the consensus effort fails, the PDP has assured a free and fair primary election to select its flagbearer.
Despite expressing concerns about the current economic situation under the All Progressives Congress (APC), the potential candidates remain confident in the PDP’s ability to win the upcoming election.
Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, the Publicity Secretary of the party, Kennedy Peretei, said: “If the consensus plan fails to materialise, the party will be left with no option but to organise a free, fair, and transparent primary.
Read Also: Reps intervene in controversial NMCN guidelines to nurses, midwives
“Rising from the meeting at the State Secretariat at Akure, on Monday, the aspirants expressed confidence in the party’s capacity to win the governorship election in the face of hunger and anger in the land orchestrated by the All Progressives Party, APC.
“All the aspirants were in high spirits and gave a firm commitment to supporting whoever emerges as the flag bearer of the party.
“The acting Chairman, Mr Tola Alabere, assured the aspirants that the party is desirous of a consensus arrangement for picking a standard bearer, but if that fails, the party will organise a free, fair, and transparent party primary.”
Analysis:
The PDP’s exploration of a consensus candidate strategy is a common practice in Nigerian politics aimed at minimizing internal divisions and presenting a unified front against the opposing party. However, achieving consensus often requires complex negotiations and compromise among aspirants, which can pose a challenge.
The success or failure of the PDP’s consensus attempt will have significant implications for the party’s preparations for the upcoming election. Observing the party’s next steps and any potential announcements regarding the candidacy selection process will be crucial in understanding the evolving political landscape in Ondo State.
