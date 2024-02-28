EDO 2024: Shaibu storms PDP national secretariat, threatens to drag party to court

Philip Shaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, has stormed the National Secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), insisting to be given his certificate of return.

“Today is the day set aside for the collection of certificate of return for the winner of the primary. I understand someone came yesterday and was given, well, the court will decide…..” Shaibu said.

If will be recalled that Shaibu, who had been having a face-off with Governor Godwin Obaseki over who succeeds the governor, emerged as a factional candidate of the PDP for the Edo State governorship election scheduled to hold in September, at a parallel primary held at his residence in Benin.

Asue Ighodalo, the anointed candidate of Governor Obaseki, however, emerged as the candidate of the PDP at the official primary held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Ighodalo was subsequently issued a certificate of return by the party on Tuesday.

