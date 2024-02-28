Military applauds 8 soldiers in Plateau for rejecting cattle rustlers’ N1.5m bribe offer

The Military Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), responsible for maintaining peace in Plateau State, on Tuesday, recognized eight personnel for their integrity in refusing a N1.5 million bribe from suspected cattle rustlers.

Eight personnel deployed under OPHS Sector 4 intercepted 30 stolen cows at a checkpoint in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

The cows, belonging to Shehu Umar, were reportedly stolen in Mangu and being transported elsewhere before being apprehended by the troops during a routine stop-and-search operation.

Captain Oya James, spokesperson for OPHS, confirmed the incident and commended the personnel for rejecting a N1.5 million bribe offered by the suspected rustlers.

The task force spokesman said, “The occupants of the vehicle, Anas Usman, 20 years old, and Gyang Cholly, 42 years old, immediately approached the troops in a bid to bribe them and secure a security pass for the stolen cattle. The monetary plea was rejected and the suspects were arrested as well as the money offered for the bribe.

“The commander, Operation Safe Haven, Maj. Gen. Abubakar, while presenting a cash reward to the distinguished personnel, urged other security personnel to continually exemplify good conduct and bravery in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“Represented by the Chief of Staff OPSH, Brig. Gen. M.O. Agi, the commander further charged them to emulate the excellent conduct of the eight personnel.”

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges surrounding cattle rustling in Plateau State and the potential dangers faced by security personnel deployed to combat the issue.

The commendation of the eight individuals reflects the importance of integrity and professionalism within the military and sends a message of deterrence against similar attempts to influence personnel through bribery.

