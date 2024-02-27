Man arrested for alleged car theft in Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi have arrested a 29-year-old man for alleged car theft in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Wakil, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Tuesday in Bauchi, said the suspect was arrested in possession of a stolen Toyota Highlander car with registration number: ABC 65 PK.

He said: “On February 24, 2024, operatives of the State Intelligence Department (SID) attached to the command acted on credible intelligence at their disposal to effect the arrest.

“The suspect was arrested at the Bayan Gari area of the Bauchi metropolis alongside the stolen vehicle, a white Toyota Highlander with registration number ABC 65 PK.

“A discreet investigation into the matter revealed that the suspect was employed as a driver by a company owned by his secondary school classmate, called Damuli Investment Company Limited in Maiduguri, Borno State.

“It was further uncovered that the suspect fled with the car to Bauchi with the intent to sell it out for N2,000,000, and use the money to pay his house rent and to welcome his estranged wife back home.”

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa, has directed further investigation to be extended to Borno State to unravel the motives behind the crime.

