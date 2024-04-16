Review dress code to encourage northern women participation, Gov Bala urges police

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has advocated for a review of some of the operational guidelines of Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in order to encourage Northern women to join.

The governor wants NPF to particularly look into its code of dressing such that it would encourage active participation of women especially from Northern parts of the country.

A few months ago, the governor advocated for a Police Day like the Armed Forces Remembrance Day in order to celebrate outstanding performances of personnel of the NPF.

Mohammed made the agitation on Tuesday when he fielded questions from Journalists shortly after granting audience to Wife of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) who is the President of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) Dr Elizabeth Egbetokun at Government House, Bauchi.

The governor acknowledged the role of women Police in ensuring peaceful coexistence among different people in the society with divergent opinions and views.

He maintained that the system as it is now, is not encouraging participation of women from the northern states in view of the socio-cultural and religious differences.

He however applauded Elizabeth Egbetokun for introducing initiatives aimed at empowering women in different areas of the society.

Speaking earlier, Wife of the Inspector General of Police, Dr Elizabeth Egbetokun said that she was in the state to intimate the governor on the newly introduced programme, Initiative of Young Women in Agriculture under the Police Agricultural empowerment programme.

She therefore urged women from the state to avail themselves of the opportunity to improve the economic status of their various families by actively participating in the programme.

By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi

