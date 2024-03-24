BAUCHI: Four women die during stampede for zakaat

Four women have been confirmed dead at the venue of the distribution of Zakaat by a Bauchi based philanthropist, the Chairman of AYM Shafa group of companies.

The crowd, largely women, old and young, married, unmarried and divorcees had gathered at the Jos road headquarters of the Company as early as 7am on Sunday for the distribution of the Zakaat items.

It was reliably gathered that the exercise started smoothly as the beneficiaries were called in in groups to receive the items until the others became restless and apprehensive leading to a struggle to get in to the main premises.

In the process, a stampade ensued as the women tried to force themselves inside and in the process, many of them fell on the ground and were trampled upon leading to the casualties.

They were rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi for medical attention where four of them were confirmed dead.

While confirming the development, State Police Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili said that the Command received a distress call from ATBUTH on the people being rushed there for medical attention.

According to him, “On receiving the distress call, the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammed immediately directed for urgent action directing for mobilization of personnel to the scene for action.”

The PPRO added that, “On getting to the scene, the Police operative joined in the rescue operations, cordoned off the area in order to prevent further casualties while the exercise was stopped.”

He added that, “The victims were rushed to the ATBUTH unconscious after which a Medical Doctor confirmed that Four of them were dead. Others including a 17 year old girl are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.”

The PPRO also said that the Command frowns at such development which put the lives of people at risk considering the present economic situation in the country.

He added that the Command is appealing to individuals and organisations that have plans of embarking on such to adequately inform the Command in order to mobilize personnel to the venue for effective crowd control.

All efforts to get official confirmation and reactions from the management of AYM Shafa on the development proved abortive as no official was available to talk to Journalists at the office.

By Yemi Kanji,

