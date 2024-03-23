Ex-convict, 2 others on bail, arrested by Police again for motorcycle theft in Bauchi

An ex-convict, granted pardon in 2020 has again been arrested by Bauchi State Police Command along side two others who are currently on bail, for alleged criminal conspiracy and theft of a motorcycle.

This was contained in a press statement signed and issued by Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili late Friday.

He stated that operatives attached to area Command, Metro, Bauchi arrested the three suspects.

The PPRO further stated that, “following information received on the 15th March, 2024, that a motorcycle (Boxer) valued at the sum of N400,000 was stolen near Gidan Ruwa area of Bauchi State.

“Upon receiving the information, the Area Commander, Metropolitan, swiftly drafted his operatives to the scene and initiated investigation into the matter.

“Consequently, on 22/03/2024, the intensive investigation led to the arrest of the following prime suspects: Yusuf Adamu (Dan sarki)aged 30 of Kofar Idi; Mohammed Sanusi, aged 20 of Kofar Gombe and Masa’ud Ibrahim aged 20 of Jahun area of Bauchi.

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed that they used a fabricated metal object, popularly known as “Kati or Chori” to unlock the ignition of the motorcycle just as they further stated that the stolen motorcycle was sold for the sum of N100,000.

“The detective’s efforts led to the recovery of the stolen motorcycle, the fabricated metal object, and the sum of N9,000 from the suspects.

“Investigation also revealed that the suspect shared the sum of N100,000 proceeds of the crime among themselves, out of which N30,000 was taken by one of the masterminds of the crime who is currently at large, while the sum of N70,000 was shared among the three arrested suspects.

“They utilized the money to lodge in a hotel for one night in Bauchi and purchased hard substances (Crack), cigarettes and Codeine syrup for their girlfriends in the hotel.

“Further investigation revealed that two of the three arrested suspects are currently on court bail for similar offences they have been arrested for while another suspect was convicted for breach of trust and cheating, but granted a state pardon in 2022.

“The suspects will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation to face the full wrath of the law”, the PRO stated.

