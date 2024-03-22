Bauchi governor grants amnesty to 96 inmates, pays N20m for fines, others

Bauchi State Government has spent the sum of N20 million to secure freedom for 96 convicts from across the Correctional Centres in the state.

The amount, as announced by the governor, Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir while granting them amnesty on Friday was used to pay the various fines imposed on them by the Courts totalling N7m and N13m for their transportation and rehabilitation.

The exercise which is an annual event, was done under the prerogative of mercy provided for in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.

The governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir said that he decided to grant the pardon and amnesty following the report of the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy that the affected convicts have turned a new leaf of life.

He added that only those with minor offences and could not afford to pay the fines imposed on them at conviction were selected for the amnesty programme of his administration.

The governor said that he refused to grant amnesty to those serving long terms from capital offences in order not to encourage commitance of such offences.

Bala Mohammed then announced that each of the pardoned inmates would get the sum of N100,000 to be given to each of them to start a new business with which to sustain themselves and become good citizens.

He then charged them not to see themselves as prisoners but be free to reintegrate into the society and be of good behavior henceforth.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy who is the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Hassan U. EI-Yakub, SAN said that the governor did it in the exercise of the powers of granting pardon or mercy to deserving convicts which is conferred upon him by Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He disclosed that the Advisory Council received a total of 106 applications from convicts who were seeking the indulgence of governor, for mercy, pardon or clemency.

The Council also visited the Bauchi State Correctional Service and all the Custodial Centers across the State located in Bauchi, Alkaleri, Azare, Bogoro, Burra, Darazo, Ningi, Zaki, Gamawa, Misau, Shira, Toro, Tafawa Balewa and Jama’are.

The breakdown of the inmates by location was as follows: 17 inmates were from Bauchi Correctional Centre, 7 inmates from Alkaleri Correctional Centre, 10 inmates were from Azare Correctional Centre, 6 inmates from Bogoro Correctional Centre, 8 inmates from Ningi Correctional Centre, 8 from Burra Correctional Centre, 3 from Misau Correctional Centre, 7 were from Darazo Correctional Centre, 3 inmates were from Jama’are Correctional Centre, 9 inmates were from Tafawa Balewa Correctional Centre, 5 inmates from Toro Correctional Centre, 4 from Gamawa Correctional Centre, 2 from Shira Correctional Centre and 7 inmates were from Zaki Correctional Centre.

By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi

