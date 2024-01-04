Makinde pardons 14 inmates, commutes four death sentences to life imprisonment in Oyo

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the release of 14 inmates in correctional centres in the state.

The Controller of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) in the state, Mr. Abdulraheen Salami, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Ibadan by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Olanrewaju Anjorin.

He said the governor also commuted four death sentences to life imprisonment.

Salami added that 15 inmates had their sentences reviewed downward, while another four were granted conditional release under the governor’s clemency order.

He said that four out of the 14 freed inmates were undergoing degree programmes in the National Open University at the custodial centres and would be released upon graduation.

“This effort will go a long way to boost the morale of all the inmates and encourage them to involve themselves in various vocational and academic training programmes provided in the facilities to rebuild their lives,” the controller added.

