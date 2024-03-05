Makinde charges PDP on unity, hard work ahead of Ondo governorship election

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, charged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders to unite and work collectively to ensure the party’s victory in the November 21 governorship election in Ondo State.

He made the call during a meeting between members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) and stakeholders from Ondo State at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The meeting was attended by PDP National Secretary, Sam Anyawu, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, and the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

Also at the forum were PDP governorship candidate in the 2016 and 2020 governorship elections in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, former governor Olusegun Mimiko, and some governorship aspirants in the state.

The governor urged the stakeholders not to allow a repeat of the 2020 governorship election when the party went to the poll with a divided house.

Makinde said: “Actually, we learn more when we fail than when we succeed. So we learnt from the bitter lessons of the last governorship election held in Ondo in 2020.

“For the benefit of everybody, the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State is not going to be won on a platter of gold; it will be a fight for all the parties.

“If in the past four years, we had division within us that made us lose the seat; at this time, we should be more united to enable us to win.

“The Ondo people should learn to be more united to enable the party to emerge victorious.”

In his remarks, the party’s acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, said the meeting was to discuss the possibility of arriving at zoning, consensus candidate and mode of primary for the election.

“I had that many aspirants are already warming up, but at the end of the day, it will be only one candidate that will emerge.

“This one candidate will be very important to us to go ahead and reclaim the Ondo State government house.

“So, while we are making our contributions during our discussion I want us to be conscious and watch our words so that at the end, we can achieve our aim,” he stated.

