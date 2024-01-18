APC rules out automatic ticket for Gov Aiyedatiwa ahead of Ondo election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has ruled out an automatic ticket for the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa ahead of the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Aiyedatiwa took over as Ondo State governor following the death of Rotimi Akeredolu on December 27 last year.

He will complete Akeredolu’s eight-year rule in February 2025.

However, he is allowed by the constitution to take part in the election and vie for the right to rule the state for another eight years.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, who spoke on Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, on Thursday, said all those eyeing the party’s governorship ticket must fight for at the primary election slated for later in the year.

He said: “We have not had that discussion but we are a democratic party. We are a progress party and we don’t give anything to people. People have to justify and earn it.

“And it is not to us they have to justify their suitability, their qualification, or criteria. It is to the people of the state who are our members, who would participate in the direct or indirect primary.

“Whatever preference anyone may have, it is all subject to the democratic decision of the party members who will participate in our primaries.

“We don’t give free gifts in APC. We contest and we compete and we win whatever it is we can get in terms of representation.”

