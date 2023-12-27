News
Lucky Aiyedatiwa sworn in as new Ondo governor
The Ondo State Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has been sworn in as the new governor of the state.
This followed the death of Governor Akeredolu after a long battle with prostate cancer and leukeamia in a German hospital in the early hours of Wednesday.
The Ondo State Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, administered the oath of office on the new governor at Cocoa Conference Hall in the Governor’s Office in Akure, the state capital, at 5:20 p.m.
READ ALSO: Ondo govt confirms Akeredolu’s death, informs Tinubu
The event was witnessed by the secretary to the state government, members of the state executive council, the All Progressives Council (APC) chairman in the state, and members of the state House of Assembly, among others.
Aiyedatiwa took over as acting governor on December 13 after Akeredolu travelled to Germany for another round of medical check-ups.
The late governor’s incapacitation pitched Aiyedatiwa against the lawmakers before the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the dispute.
