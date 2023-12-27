News
Ondo govt confirms Akeredolu’s death, informs Tinubu
The Ondo State government has confirmed the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu after a long battle with leukaemia and prostate cancer.
Akeredolu died in the early hours of Wednesday at the age of 67.
In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, the state government said President Bola Tinubu has been formally informed of the governor’s death.
The government described the late Akeredolu as an extraordinary leader whose unwavering dedication to the state and its people was commendable and unparalleled.
READ ALSO: JUST IN: Ondo governor, Akeredolu, is dead
The statement read: “He not only served as the Governor of Ondo State but also emerged as a prominent advocate for the entire Southwest region and the nation.
“Governor Akeredolu was a courageous leader and an exemplar of integrity. The weight of this loss is truly unbearable.
“Mr. Governor peacefully departed from this world in the early hours of today, Wednesday, December 27, 2023. This tragedy has left behind a profound void in our hearts.
“Governor Akeredolu answered the eternal call while receiving medical treatment in Germany. He succumbed to complications arising from protracted prostate cancer.”
