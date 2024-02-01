Adelami sworn in as Ondo deputy governor

Dr. Olaide Adelami, a former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, has been sworn-in today as the deputy governor of Ondo State.

The State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, picked Adelami last week Tuesday to be his Deputy Governor after his name was sent to the state House of Assembly for screening and ratification.

READ ALSO: Ondo gov, Lucky Aiyedatiwa names ex-Dep NASS Clerk, Adelami, as deputy

The Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olusegun Odusola, swore-in the new Deputy Governor at a ceremony held at the International Culture and Event Centre, Akure, the state capital.

Aiyedatiwa recently became the Governor of the state following the passing of the governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now