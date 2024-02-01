Politics
PDP governors pay sympathy visit to Plateau State over recent killings
The Governor’s Forum of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, announced a donation of N100m to support victims of recent attacks in some LGAs of Plateau State.
The Forum visited Plateau State to commiserate with people and government of the state over the series of bandits attacks that claimed lives just as valuable possessions were destroyed.
Chairman of Forum who is the Governor of Bauchi State, Sen Bala Mohammed led his colleagues PDP Governors across Nigeria on the sympathy visit to condole with the government and people of plateau state over the recent crisis in Mangu and Bokkos LGAs and their environs.
READ ALSO:PDP clears Shaibu, Ighodalo, 8 others for Edo governorship primary
Mohammed during the visit, said that the PDP Governors would continue to support and advocate for the establishment of State Police to enable leaders at various levels tackle the challenges facing them head long.
He urged Plateau State Governor, Caleb Muftwang to remain strong and focused not to be derailed by the incidents stressing that people of the Plateau state must learn to tolerate each other at all times.
In his response, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, appreciated his colleagues for the visit assuring that he would continue to support all efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability on the Plateau.
By Yemi Kanji
