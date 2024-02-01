PDP governors pay sympathy visit to Plateau State over recent killings

The Governor’s Forum of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, announced a donation of N100m to support victims of recent attacks in some LGAs of Plateau State.

The Forum visited Plateau State to commiserate with people and government of the state over the series of bandits attacks that claimed lives just as valuable possessions were destroyed.

Chairman of Forum who is the Governor of Bauchi State, Sen Bala Mohammed led his colleagues PDP Governors across Nigeria on the sympathy visit to condole with the government and people of plateau state over the recent crisis in Mangu and Bokkos LGAs and their environs.

READ ALSO:PDP clears Shaibu, Ighodalo, 8 others for Edo governorship primary

Mohammed during the visit, said that the PDP Governors would continue to support and advocate for the establishment of State Police to enable leaders at various levels tackle the challenges facing them head long.

He urged Plateau State Governor, Caleb Muftwang to remain strong and focused not to be derailed by the incidents stressing that people of the Plateau state must learn to tolerate each other at all times.

In his response, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, appreciated his colleagues for the visit assuring that he would continue to support all efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability on the Plateau.

By Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now