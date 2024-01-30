PDP clears Shaibu, Ighodalo, 8 others for Edo governorship primary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cleared 10 aspirants for the February 22 governorship primary in Edo State.

The PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the aspirants had been presented with the provisional clearance certificate at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja.

The party’s screening committee headed by the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, screened the aspirants on Monday in Abuja.

The aspirants cleared by the committee were the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, the former Managing Director of Sterling Bank, Asue Ighodalo, a former member of the House of Representatives, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, and a former chairman of Esan West Local Government Area, Mr. Felix Akhabue.

Others were the former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Anslem Ojezua, a former member of the House of Representatives, Omosede Igbinedion, Arthur Esene, Prof. Martin Uhomoibhi, and Osaro Onaiwu.

Bature said that the 11th aspirant, Mr. Balogun Sunday, failed to appear for screening.

