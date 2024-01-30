‘National chairman’s seat not vacant,’ APC warns ex-Gov Yahaya Bello’s supporters

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) on Tuesday warned supporters of former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, not to cause confusion in the party.

The APC leadership was reacting to the campaign for the appointment of the former governor as the party’s national chairman on social media.

Bello’s posters were also seen at the party’s national secretariat and other strategic locations in Abuja on Monday.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, who addressed journalists at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, stressed that the position of national chairman was not vacant.

The spokesman said: “There is no vacancy in the office of the APC National Chairman. Dr Abdullahi Ganduje remains our chairman. This is a democracy where people do what they want.

“We have total confidence in the leadership of the party. But, make no mistake because the office of the national chairman is properly and fully occupied. Nobody is asking for that office to be declared vacant and it is not vacant. I will want to warn those who are throwing these papers around to desist from doing that.

“That is not our priority right now. We need to concentrate on the job that needs to be done to solve some of the problems that will make our country a better place for all of us.”

