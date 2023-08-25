APC dismisses rumour of Yahaya Bello’s compromise on NWC positions

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kogi State on Friday dismissed reports that Governor Yahaya Bello had reached a compromise with the party leadership on appointments into the National Working Committee (NWC).

The Kogi APC had on Thursday rejected the appointment of Duro Meseko and Ikani Shuaibu Okolo as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary and Zonal Organising Secretary, North-Central respectively.

The party claimed that the APC national leadership discarded names of the officers picked from the state for unknown Weseko and Okolo.

The APC Chairman in the state, Abdullahi Bello, who made the clarification in a statement in Lokoja, described the claim of compromise between the governor and the party national leadership on the NWC positions as an outright falsehood fabricated by enemies of the party.

He said: “The purported compromise being circulated by enemies of APC in Kogi to the effect that the governor has been told to produce the zonal organising secretary and concede the deputy national publicity secretary is false.

“There is no iota of truth in that report. We know the people behind such misinformation and falsehood but we remain committed to the position of the National Chairman of the party and we know all of us will ensure that the Constitution of the party is protected and preserved.

“Nothing was discussed about concessions because it would be a violation of the constitution of our party and due process for which our party is known.

“Governor Yahaya Bello is a loyal party man, who will only accept what is constitutional. He has great respect for the President and the leadership of the party.”

