APC NWC replaces Kyari, Betta Edu, Lukman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has replaced the duo of Abubakar Kyari, Betta Edu and other persons with new members in its National Working Committee (NWC).

Abubakar and Betta served as APC’s Deputy National Chairman North, and National Women Leader before their nomination as ministers by President Bola Tinubu.

The APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, who addressed journalists at the party’s national secretariat on Wednesday in Abuja, said the party chairman in Borno State, Ali Dalori, had replaced Kyari as the deputy national chairman.

He added the founder of Sister-To-Sister Empowerment Worldwide, Dr. Mary Alile Idele, had been appointed the national women leader while Garba Datti Muhammad took over from Salihu Lukman as National Vice Chairman, North- West.

Prof. AbdulKarim Abubakar Kana from Nasarawa State was appointed the National Legal Adviser following the resignation of Ahmed El-Marzuq, from the position.

Basiru said: “Today, we are here to brief you on behalf of our party. We have had our NWC meeting and deliberated on issues, particularly as it relates to our off-season elections in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi States.

“Work is at an advanced stage on the composition of the campaign council of the party. Hopefully by next week, the list of the campaign councils for those three governorship elections will be unveiled.

“We also discussed matters having to do with expanding membership of our party and putting our party in a lot of activities.

“More importantly, during the last NEC meeting, the NEC of the party empowered the NWC in consultation with the leadership of the party to fill the existing vacancies in the membership of the NWC occasioned by resignations and, unfortunately too, the death of the national welfare officer of the party.”

