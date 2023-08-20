‘Adeleke will only rule Osun for one term’, APC boasts

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has told Governor Ademola Adeleke to enjoy his four-year tenure as he will be booted out of office in 2026.

The National Secretary of the party, Senator Ajibola Basiru, who gave Adeleke the charge in Osogbo on Saturday at a reception organised for him by the Osogbo Federal Constituency, declared that the current administration as not only incompetent but lacking in ideas to lead the state.

The former ex-Senate spokesperson, said the blame should be placed on those who installed the current administration in the state as they were already regretting their actions, and called on members of the party to work towards sacking Adeleke in 2026.

“Less than a year after, those that wanted to destroy the good fortune of our state are already lamenting. Those that they put in government in the state don’t know how to govern,” Basiru said.

“They are appointing SSA, Government House Pool; SSA Oranmiyan Newtown; SSA, children; SSA swimming pool and so on. They must be sacked from government.

“When we sack him (Adeleke) in 2026, he will go for three days diploma as usual to learn about NGO after he failed to sack Iyaloja General. The APC is an organised party. Let’s show more commitment.”

