Adeleke forwards list of commissioner nominees to Osun Assembly after 8 months

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has submitted a list of commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

The nomination of the nominees came eight months after the governor assumed office.

Adeleke took over power from former Governor Gboyega Oyetola on November 27 last year.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Osogbo, said his principal also sent a list of special advisers to the Assembly for approval.

He said the lists would be read at the House plenary next week.

The statement read: “His Excellency has finalised the commissioner nominees list and submitted same to the assembly.

READ ALSO: Adeleke dissolves Osun House of Assembly

“The House is resuming next week and expectedly, the speaker will disclose the names of the nominees to his colleagues and screening will commence.

“The governor and the state leadership had done the needful and the public should expect the list to be made public sooner than later.

“The delay was clearly due to many factors, among which are the protracted litigation on the outcome of the governorship election and the general elections.

“The good thing is that the long wait is over and the long-awaited list of commissioner nominees is here.”

