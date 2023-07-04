Tribunal admits Tinubu’s Chicago University credentials, others as exhibits

The presidential election petitions tribunal on Tuesday admitted as exhibits, the Chicago State University credentials of President Bola Tinubu.

The president presented the credentials when he formally opened his defence in a petition filed against his election victory by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, and his party.

The documents which include the admission letter were tendered by Tinubu through his counsel, Wole Olanipekun (SAN) to prove that he attended and graduated from the institution.

He also presented documents issued by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) which cleared him for the trips to the United States in a bid to dismiss the criminal allegations against him by the PDP and other opposition parties.

The panel equally admitted an originating summons on a suit filed by Attorneys General of Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo and Sokoto States at the Supreme Court to challenge the president’s eligibility for the election.

