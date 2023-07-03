Tinubu charges service chiefs to work as a team in fight against insecurity

President Bola Tinubu on Monday charged the newly appointed security chiefs to work as a team in the ongoing efforts at ridding the country of its security challenges.

He made the call during a meeting with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the service chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was the first between the president and the service chiefs since the appointment on June 19.

Those at the meeting were the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Christopher Musa, Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla and Chief of Air Staff, Hassan Abubakar.

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, was also at the meeting.

Ribadu, who addressed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, said the president assured the security chiefs that he was 100 percent with them in their efforts at addressing the problem.

He said: ““We’re here to thank Mr. President for the opportunity he gave us to serve our country and to serve his own government.

“We also pledged our loyalty to him, Nigeria and Nigerians. We believe the choice he made is the right one, the correct one, and we know what he wants for this country.

“We are going to work tirelessly to ensure that we accomplish that objective of securing our country, establishing peace, stability and let’s get our lives back.

“He gave us the assurance that he’s with us hundred percent. He told us that we must work as a team and that there’s work to be done, he’ll expect us to deliver and we’re grateful for the opportunity. That’s why we are here.”

