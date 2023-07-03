Absence of witness stalls hearing of LP candidate, Rhodes-Vivour’s petition against Sanwo-Olu

The absence of one of the witnesses called by the Labour Party governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, stalled the hearing of his petition against the outcome of the March 18 poll at the state election petition tribunal on Monday.

The witness was the 11th person called by the LP candidate in his petition challenging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the election.

Rhodes-Vivour is challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaration of Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the exercise over alleged widespread irregularities and voter intimidation.

He had so far presented over 20,000 documents before the tribunal.

READ ALSO: At election tribunal, Jandor claims Sanwo-Olu, Rhodes-Vivour’s candidacy ‘unlawful’

INEC, Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are listed as respondents in the petition.

At Monday’s proceedings, Idowu Benson, who held brief for the petitioner’s lead counsel, Olumide Ayeni (SAN), told the tribunal that the witness came to the court earlier but left thereafter for medical attention.

He asked the panel to adjourn the proceeding till Tuesday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) counsel, Eric Ogiegor; and his colleague representing the governor, Segun Ajibola, did not object to the application for an adjournment.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now