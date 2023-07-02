Sanwo-Olu, Uzodimma set up committee to address Yoruba/Igbo feud in Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodimma have set up a joint committee to find a lasting solution to the frosty relationship between the Yorubas and Igbos in the state.

The committee which was set up by the governors after a peace meeting in Lagos on Saturday is expected to broker peace between the two tribes following tensions that emanated after the 2023 general elections.

According to a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the governors agreed to set up a peace and reconciliation committee to “settle and douse the increasing tension between the two vibrant groups.”

READ ALSO:Imo PDP asks Uzodimma to account for N206bn LG funds

The communiqué read: “They also requested the suspension of further demolition at the Alaba International Market while a review committee should be set up to ensure that no building that is not in contravention of the laws of the state is demolished.

“A compensation will be paid for any wrongful demolition in the Alaba International Market, while taxes, rates and demand notices levied on Igbo real estate developers will be reviewed to ensure they are not outrageously prohibitive, punitive, and seemingly targeted at them.”

“To ensure that such a rift does not recur, the establishment of proper channels of communication and more robust engagement with organized Igbo leadership in Lagos as was the case during the tenures of Gov Tinubu, Fashola and Ambode, which engendered massive Igbo support for them is to be adopted.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now