Police arrests three suspected cultists in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested three suspected cultists in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said in a statement on Sunday that suspects who had been terrorising residents of Ire-Akari Estate and environs in Isolo Local Council Development Area of the state were arrested in the Idimu area of the state on Saturday night.

He said: “Following receipt of a complaint, police swung into action by deploying intelligence assets to the area.

“Police nabbed three of the cultists in a hotel somewhere in Idimu.

“Guns and other dangerous weapons were recovered from the suspects.”

