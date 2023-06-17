Four die in Oyo auto crash

At least four persons died in an auto crash along the Ibadan-Oyo Expressway on Saturday.

The Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) at Atiba, Oyo State, Bayode Olugbensan, told journalists that several people were seriously injured in the accident.

He blamed the accident on reckless driving, saying the bus involved somersaulted several times.

Olugbesan added that the 14-seater bus was carrying 20 passengers when the accident occurred.

He said: “The remains of the dead had been deposited at the mortuary of the State Hospital, Oyo.

“The bus, conveying all-male passengers was travelling toward the northern part of the country when the accident occurred.

“The bus was designed to carry 14 passengers but was loaded with 20 passengers.

The FRSC official urged road users to be careful on the wheel and to avoid overspeeding, overloading, and night travels.

