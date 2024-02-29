Ex-Rep, Shina Peller joins PDP in Oyo

A former lawmaker representing the Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola Federal Constituency of Oyo State in the House of Representatives, Shina Peller, on Thursday dumped the Accord Party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Peller was received into the PDP alongside several members of the Accord Party in Oyo North Senatorial District by Governor Seyi Makinde, at Ode-Oba, Iseyin, Iseyin local government area of the state.

The ex-lawmaker dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Accord Party before the 2023 general election.

Makinde, who was represented at the event by his deputy, Bayo Lawal, welcomed Peller to the party.

He also handed over the PDP flag to the ex-lawmaker.

READ ALSO: Shina Peller flags off 2019 NASS campaign

The governor said: “You will not regret joining the PDP. Now that Peller has joined this party, we must not hear another party in Iseyin in particular, or in Oke Ogun in general.

“I want to advise our PDP executives in local governments to cooperate with them. The ward chairmen and local government chairmen of our PDP should give them a chance to operate.”

On his part, Peller said he joined the PDP because of Makinde’s exemplary leadership qualities.

“Seyi (Makinde) is a visionary leader, that’s why I joined the party.

“I have seen the reason to align with his vision. There is no leadership when there is no vision. And we have seen the good work Makinde has done in this zone, Oke-Ogun. It has never happened in the history of Oyo North Senatorial district.

“From Moniya to Iseyin, Oyo to Iseyin, Ogbomoso to Iseyin and so on. It has never happened before. So, if you have a visionary leader like him, you have to support him. That’s why we have decided to join Governor Makinde and the PDP to move the state forward.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now