Armed men reportedly abduct two in Oyo

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers reportedly abducted two people in the Otu town of Oyo State in the early hours of Saturday.

Otu is located in Itesiwaju local government area of Oyo State.

Residents told journalists that the hoodlums arrived in the town at about 2:00 a.m., and started shooting sporadically before whisking the victims to an unknown destination.

They listed the victims as Dayo Olayanju and one Mrs. Obasola.

Obasola’s husband escaped with gunshot wounds.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident at the time of filling this report.

