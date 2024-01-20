Police raids criminals’ hideout, arrests 3 in Enugu

Police operatives in Enugu on Friday raided a criminals’ hideout at Centenary City and arrested three armed suspects.

However, other gang members fled the scene before they could be arrested.

The spokesman for the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Saturday that the operatives recovered eight pump action guns, four live and 26 expended cartridges at the scene.

The operatives also recovered one machete, four units of solar-powered CCTV cameras, 13 GSM phones, one DVD player, four bags, clothes, and objects suspected to be charms from the hideout.

Ndukwe said: “Preliminary investigation showed that the criminal elements had been using the hideout for the design and perfection of armed robbery and kidnapping, among other crimes.

“The suspects shall be arraigned at the end of investigations.”

