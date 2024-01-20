News
Suspected bandits kill principal, abduct two women in Kaduna
Armed men suspected to be bandits on Friday evening killed the Principal of Government Secondary School (GSS) Kuriga, Mallam Idris Abu Sufyan, in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.
Residents of the community told journalists on Saturday the bandits stormed the area and attempted to abduct the school principal.
The assailants opened fire and fatally wounded the principal when he resisted the attempt to abduct him.
The bandits, thereafter, proceeded to kidnap two women in the area.
A former Senator from Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, confirmed the incident on his social media platform on Saturday.
He highlighted the chilling details of the incident.
Sani wrote: “Mallam Idris Abu Sufyan, Principal GSS Kuriga, Chikun LGA in Kaduna State was killed by bandits when he tried to resist abduction. They succeeded in kidnapping two women in the process. May his soul rest in peace. Ameen.”
