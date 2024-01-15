Suspected bandits abduct woman, son in Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted a middle-aged woman, Halimatus Sa’adiya Bello and her 17-year-old son at Dogarawa Area of Sabon Gari local government area of Kaduna State.

The chairman of security committee in the area, Malam Gafai Katsina, told journalists that the bandits, who were armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed the Dogarawa New Layout at about 2:00 a.m., and whisked away the victims.

He said: “They entered the house of Alhaji Adamu Bello and abducted the victims. They also attacked Adamu Bello with matches on his hand. He is receiving treatment at Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) Shika, Zaria.



READ ALSO: Police may have lied, as Gov Sani confirms bandits’ attack on Kaduna communities

“The bandits did not abduct the two tenants residing in the house. They tied and locked them in their rooms.”

The spokesman for the state police command, Mansur Hassan, confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday in Zaria.

Hassan said the police operatives had commenced moves to rescue the victims.

He advised the public to be more vigilant and report any suspicious movement to security agencies.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now