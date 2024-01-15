News
Suspected bandits abduct woman, son in Kaduna
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted a middle-aged woman, Halimatus Sa’adiya Bello and her 17-year-old son at Dogarawa Area of Sabon Gari local government area of Kaduna State.
The chairman of security committee in the area, Malam Gafai Katsina, told journalists that the bandits, who were armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed the Dogarawa New Layout at about 2:00 a.m., and whisked away the victims.
He said: “They entered the house of Alhaji Adamu Bello and abducted the victims. They also attacked Adamu Bello with matches on his hand. He is receiving treatment at Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) Shika, Zaria.
READ ALSO: Police may have lied, as Gov Sani confirms bandits’ attack on Kaduna communities
“The bandits did not abduct the two tenants residing in the house. They tied and locked them in their rooms.”
The spokesman for the state police command, Mansur Hassan, confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday in Zaria.
Hassan said the police operatives had commenced moves to rescue the victims.
He advised the public to be more vigilant and report any suspicious movement to security agencies.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...