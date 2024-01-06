Police may have lied, as Gov Sani confirms bandits’ attack on Kaduna communities

Senator Uba Sani, the Governor of Kaduna State on Friday evening, confirmed a terrorists attack on three communities in Kaura Local Government Area of the state leading to the death of seven locals and abduction of 58 others.

This is contrary to the position of the Kaduna State Police Command, which claimed that no such attack occurred in Southern Kaduna.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, had said that the command had made several contacts in the said affected communities but there was no confirmation of the incident.

“It is not true, there was nothing like that because we have made contacts in the affected communities, there was nothing like that,” Hassan said.

However, sources in the area claimed that no fewer than seven people were killed while 54 were feared kidnapped in an operation that lasted for hours by gunmen suspected to be terrorists on Tuesday night in Dawaki Ward in Kauru Local Government Area of the state.

Read also: EFCC summons Dangote officials to Abuja over forex scandal probe

The three villages said to be affected include Ungwan Sako, Kunkurai, and Dokan Kaji.

Governor Sani, in a post on his Facebook page on Friday, said the state government received information that bandits attacked Dokan Karji general area of Kauru LG and other locations in Gefe general area of Kajuru LG.

According to the governor, in these locations, lives were lost, some citizens were kidnapped and others were injured.

Sani, who condemned the attack, noted that the perpetrators of the crimes had no place in a civilised society.

He added that the authorities would go to any length to hunt the criminals down and eventually bring them to justice.

The governor said: “We have received information from security forces that a band of bandits attacked Dokan Karji general area of Kauru LG and other locations in Gefe general area of Kajuru LG.

“In these locations, lives were lost, some citizens were kidnapped and others injured in the unfortunate attacks.

“We condemn in the strongest terms these acts of savagery. The perpetrators of these heinous crimes have no place in a civilised society like ours. We shall go to any length to hunt them down and bring them to justice.

“The sole aim of these beasts in human skin is to reverse the gains the good people of Kaduna State have made in rebuilding trust, forging understanding and reviving the economies of conflict challenged communities.

“Our resolve to put Kaduna State on the path to sustainable peace and development is unshakeable. No amount of evil machinations will deter us.

“The Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs have been working with the security forces towards containing the evil forces that left a trail of blood, tears and pains in these locations.

“The relevant state government agencies have been detailed to visit the affected communities, assess the extent of damages and advice the government on what should be done immediately to bring relief to the families of the victims and the communities.

“The government sends its deep condolences to the families that lost their loved ones. We wish the injured speedy recovery.

“Similarly, the Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs has met with the critical stakeholders from Bishini general area of Kachia LG following bandit attacks along the Kaduna-Niger inter state boundary. Issues highlighted have been noted to form part of the ongoing action in the anti -banditry campaign.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now