News
Group accuses REA boss of corruption, evading police investigation
A group, Progressives Leadership and Good Governance has declared that the alleged refusal of the Managing Director of the Nigeria Rural Electrification Agency (NREA), Mr. Salihijo Ahmad to honor an invitation extended by the Nigerian Police Force to answer questions regarding allegations of corruption and misappropriation of funds is a matter of grave concern.
The group also expressed deep concern over recent developments involving the NREA MD stressing that it was very unfortunate.
According to the group while addressing journalists on Friday in Bauchi, “Our investigations revealed a disturbing pattern of criminal conspiracy purportedly orchestrated by Mr. Salihijo Ahmad. This involves diverting funds earmarked for the critical development of electricity into personal accounts, exploiting the trust of the public and looting the treasury of the agency.”
READ ALSO:Former Mauritanian President, Aziz jailed for corruption
The group through its Coordinator, Ibrahim Nuhu stated that, “Such actions stand in stark contrast to the exemplary leadership style championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, who has fervently advocated for zero tolerance against corruption within public offices.”
“We commend the proactive stance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in leading an unyielding anti-corruption crusade, evident in recent actions such as the invasion of the Dangote building in Lagos over illegal forex transactions and probing of Bua Cement Plc and 50 other companies,” the Group added.
It added that,”This relentless pursuit of transparency and accountability exemplifies a commitment to upholding the highest standards of governance, irrespective of an individual’s influence or stature.”
By Yemi Kanji
Investigations
