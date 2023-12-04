Former Mauritanian President, Aziz jailed for corruption

A former President of Mauritania, Mohammed Abdel Aziz has been sentenced to five years in prison by a court in Nouakchott for having abused his position to amass an ill-gotten fortune.

Aziz had been on trial since January alongside 10 other prominent figures, including two former prime ministers, for illicit enrichment, abuse of functions, influence-peddling and laundering.

He was convicted of illicit enrichment and laundering but cleared of the other charges, with the court ordering the confiscation of Aziz’s illicitly acquired assets.

He has been in detention since January 24, having also spent several months in prison in 2021.

Aziz spent a decade in power between 2009 and 2019.

