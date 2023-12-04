11 hikers killed, 12 missing after volcano eruption in Indonesia

Indonesian authorities have confirmed the death of 11 hikers and another 12 missing following the eruption of a highly active volcano in Mount Marapi, in the province of West Sumatra.

The head of the Padang Search and Rescue Agency based in West Sumatra, Abdul Malik, who confirmed the tragedy to journalists on Monday, said evacuation efforts were already underway with a team of 40 rescuers currently on the mountain while eruptions were still taking place.

According to Malik, a total of 75 people, including the climbers, have so far been evacuated, and those injured sent to hospital.

“There are 26 people who have not been evacuated; we have found 14 of them; three were found alive and 11 were found dead,” Malik said.

The eruption on Mount Marapi on the island of Sumatra, with a peak of 2,891 metres (9,484 feet), late on Sunday, had sent a tower of ash 3,000 metres into the sky, according to Rudy Rinaldi, head of the West Sumatra Disaster Mitigation Agency.

“Some suffered from burns because it was very hot, and they have been taken to the hospital. Those who are injured were the ones who got closer to the crater,” he said.

Located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia has 127 active volcanos which are more than anywhere else in the world, Mount Marapi is among the country’s most active.

