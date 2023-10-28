US mass shooter who killed 18 people found dead, identified

The 48-hour manhunt for the suspected gunman behind the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, USA on Wednesday, has ended after he was found dead of a likely self-inflicted gunshot wound on Friday night.

The suspect who was later identified as Robert R. Card, has killed 18 people and wounded 13 others in a shooting rampage which authorities describe as the most lethal episode of gun violence in the state’s history.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s office confirmed Card’s death in a post on social media, saying the suspect in the shooting “has been located and is deceased”.

The Sheriff Department said the body of Card, 40, was discovered in the woods near the neighboring town of Lisbon Falls, near where police found his abandoned vehicle shortly after the shooting spree on Wednesday night.

“The suspect is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was found in the town of Lisbon, around 15 minutes away from where the shooting took place,” the Department said on Saturday.

A 48-hour manhunt was launched for the then unidentified Card after a shooting at the Just-In-Time Bowling Alley and Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston on Wednesday night.

Among those who were killed included Joshua Seal, a father-of-four, who was described by his wife as the “world’s best father”, and Bill and Aaron Young, a father and his 14-year-old son,” according to police.

An internal police notice said Card had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks this summer, saying he had reported hearing voices and had threatened to carry out a shooting at the military training base in Saco, Maine.

