Palestinian health ministry claims over 7,000 killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza

The Palestinian Health Ministry claims about 7,028 people, including more than 2,900 children have been killed in Israelis attacks on Gaza since the Hamas militants struck Israel on October 7.

In an update released on Friday, the ministry also said that nearly 18,500 people have been injured in the strikes including air raids and ground attacks.

The Gaza Health Ministry which is run by the militant group Hamas also released a list of almost 7,000 names of Gazans it said had been killed in Israeli strikes as at Thursday

The list shows the names of the 6,747 victims, mainly civilians with information about each victim’s sex, age and identity card numbers. However, the ministry said 281 bodies had not yet been identified.

Accompanying the list, the ministry wrote:

“We have decided to announce the details of the names to the whole world so that the truth is known about the genocide perpetrated by the Israeli occupation against our people.”

However, Israeli military spokesman, Richard Hecht, who spoke to journalists on the list, said there is serious doubt on the accuracy of the figure.

“When the Hamas health ministry comes out with the numbers just take them with a pinch of salt. There have been multiple claims and counterclaims amid the ongoing war,” he said.

