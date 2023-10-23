International
Hamas claims new Israel strikes killed at least 70 people in Gaza
At least 70 Palestinians have been murdered in Israeli attacks on Gaza over the weekend and early on Monday, according to Hamas sources, who also claimed that 320 targets had been hit in the Palestinian enclave in 24 hours.
In a statement, the Hamas-run government media office in the blockaded Gaza Strip said that “more than 60 were martyred in the (Israeli) raids” that took place overnight, including 17 people slain in a single attack that struck a home in the northern Gaza neighbourhood of Jabaliya.
The media office reported in a subsequent statement that at least 10 more individuals had died in other hits on Monday morning, increasing the total death toll since Sunday night to at least 70.
Read Also: Muslims hold rally for Palestine in Lagos, call for peace in Gaza (Photos)
The Israeli military said Monday it had hit “over 320 military targets in the Gaza Strip” over the past 24 hours.
“The terror targets struck included tunnels containing Hamas terrorists, dozens of operational command centres… and Islamic Jihad terrorists, military compounds, and observation posts,” the army said in a statement.
For more than two weeks, Israel has pummelled the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory with air strikes, following a cross-border attack launched by the armed group on October 7.
The violence has left at least 1,400 people dead in Israel, according to official figures.
The bombing campaign has killed more than 4,650 Palestinians, mainly civilians including at least 1,873 children, according to Gaza’s health ministry.
