Egypt opens its border to allow aid into Gaza

The Egyptian government has opened its border to allow much needed humanitarian aid get into besieged Gaza Strip.

This will be the first time aid will get into the Palestinian territory since Israel sealed it off in the wake of Hamas’ bloody attack on October 7.

The opening of the border came following high-level diplomacy and appeals by various mediators including U.S. President Joe Biden, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who visited the troubled region during the week.

The opening of the border also coincided with the release of an American woman and her teenage daughter, the first of captives to be freed after the Hamas militant group since its incursion into Israel.

READ ALSO:Israel agrees to allow aid into Gaza via Egypt

Head of the UN’s World Food Program, Cindy McCain, said in a statement on Saturday that so far, only 20 trucks were allowed in, an amount that aid workers said was insufficient to address the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

McCain, however, said more than 200 trucks carrying roughly 3,000 tons of aid have been positioned near the crossing for days.

“The situation is catastrophic in Gaza. We need many, many, many more trucks and a continual flow of aid,” she said, adding that some 400 trucks were entering Gaza daily before the war.

The World Health Organization said four of the 20 trucks that crossed through on Saturday were carrying medical supplies, including essential supplies for 300,000 people for three months, trauma medicine and supplies for 1,200 people and 235 portable trauma bags for first responders.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now