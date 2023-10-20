Israel-Hamas Conflict: US, UK, Germany ask citizens to leave Lebanon

The United States of America, United Kingdom and Germany have all asked their citizens to leave Lebanon over fears that border tensions between Israel and Hezbollah may intensify over Israel’s war with Hamas.

A statement from the US Embassy in Beirut, reads: “We recommend that United States citizens in Lebanon make appropriate arrangements to leave the country; commercial options currently remain available.”

The UK embassy also issued a similar warning, saying “If you are currently in Lebanon, we encourage you to leave now while commercial options remain available,” the British embassy said, urging its nationals to “exercise caution.”

In its own warning to Germans, Germany’s foreign asked citizens to “leave Lebanon”, warning that border clashes “can escalate further at any time”.

It also advised its nationals to “use existing commercial travel options to leave the country safely.”

Ripples Nigeria reports that Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions have been engaged in daily cross-border fire with Israel after Hamas launched a massive October 7 assault on southern Israel, killing more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

Relentless Israeli strikes on Gaza have since killed at least 3,700 people, mostly civilians, the Hamas-run health ministry says. France, Canada, Australia and Spain have also warned against travel to Lebanon.

According to reports, at least 21 people have been killed by cross-border fire in Lebanon, mostly combatants but also three civilians including a Reuters journalist, while at least three people have been killed on the Israeli side.

