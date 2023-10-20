Ondo coalition condemns legal stance saying Gov Akeredolu can rule from anywhere

A group, Ondo State Conscience Movement, has criticised a lawyer’s assertions that the state Rotimi Akeredolu can rule from anywhere.

The group highlighted that the governor’s absence has continued to have a negative impact on the administration of Ondo State.

It was further stated that, like the office of the President, the Governor’s office and seat had a physical place set aside for the coordination of state operations and the execution of its duties and powers.

Speaking through a statement obtained Thursday night, the group’s Chairperson, Shalom Olaseni said, “The Ondo State Conscience Movement feels compelled to respond to the recent statements made by the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, through his legal representatives. These statements raise a significant concern regarding the Governor’s approach to governance, particularly in the context of his absence from office.

“The assertion that the constitution permits Mr. Governor to govern the state from ‘anywhere’ is viewed by our movement as a facetious claim, one that challenges the principles of good governance and constitutional integrity. This statement was made in response to criticisms raised by our movement and other concerned citizens regarding Governor Akeredolu’s apparent abdication of his duties and his physical absence from the office. We must emphasize that this situation has had a significant impact on the effective functioning of our state.

The group noted that the governance of the state continues to be adversely affected by Akeredolu’s absence from office.

“As a result of his protracted medical hiatus abroad, vital decisions and actions that demanded his leadership and presence were dutifully undertaken successfully by the Deputy Governor, but his return and the transfer of power back to him has seen a stale in leadership at the executive level of the state. This is regrettable and thus inexcusable,” Olaseni noted.

