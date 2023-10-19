Tinubu withdraws 24-year-old Imam’s nomination as FERMA chairman

President Bola Tinubu has withdrawn the nomination of Imam Kashim Ibrahim Imam as the chairman of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

President Tinubu nominated the 24-year-old as FERMA chairman on October 13.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the withdrawal of the nomination took immediate effect.

He added that other appointments to the agency’s board and management remain valid.

Although no reason was given for the withdrawal of the nomination, the decision may not been unconnected with the controversy over the mechanical engineering graduate’s age and experience for the job.

