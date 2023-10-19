Supreme Court to hear Atiku’s application on fresh evidence against Tinubu Monday

The Supreme Court has fixed October 23 for the hearing of the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging President Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

The apex court sent out the notice to all the parties on Thursday.

In the notice, the court will on that day hear Atiku’s bid to bring fresh evidence to prove that President Tinubu submitted a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the election.

During the session, lawyers from the two parties will address the Supreme Court’s panel of seven Justices on whether it has the power to grant the request.

Lawyers from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and INEC are also expected at the hearing.

The PDP candidate on September 19 filed 35 grounds appeal challenging the verdict of the presidential election petitions which upheld Tinubu’s victory in the election.

The five-member panel headed by Justice Hassan Tsammani on September 6 dismissed the petitions filed by Atiku and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, for lack of merit.

The former Vice President had also applied to the Supreme Court to file fresh evidence obtained from the Chicago State University against the president.

He has continued to insist that Tinubu’s academic records are fraught with discrepancies and forgery and asked the apex court to kick him out of office.

