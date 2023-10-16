Tension in Akure over Gov Akeredolu’s whereabouts, police seal PDP office for fear of protest

The absence of the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu from the state has continued to generate tension especially, within political cycles.

This is as security personnel on Monday took over the state secretariat of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of today’s protest against Akeredolu, who has been absent from the state since returning from his medical vacation abroad.

There was heavy presence of armed security personnel, which included the men of the state police command and their counterparts from the Directorate of State Security, at the entrance of the secretariat on Monday morning. Their vehicles were seen parked at the entrance of the secretariat.

As a result of fear of possible harassment, members of staff of the secretariat did not enter into the premises to resume work.

The state’s Publicity Secretary of the party, Kennedy Peretei, confirmed the development, via a statement on Monday.

He said, “The Governor has been absent from his duty post since April this year, yet they are comfortable with the total collapse of governance in the state.

“The governor has not been seen in the state since April, this year.

“The PDP is known for its peaceful and developmental strides in the State. We cannot be accused of planning to create crisis in the state.

“It is clear that APC is afraid of their own shadows having failed to meet the expectations of the people.

“If they know where Akeredolu is, they should ask him to come out or resign honorably.”

The ruling All Progressive Congress in the state and the opposition People’s Democratic Party traded words on Sunday over alleged plans to instigate a crisis following the continued absence of Governor Akeredolu in the state, after his return from medical vacation abroad.

The Publicity Secretary of the ruling APC in the state, Alex Kalejaye, in a statement alleged that the party has uncovered a plan by the opposition party to instigate a crisis in the state in order to portray the party in bad light ahead of the next year’s governorship election.

